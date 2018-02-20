Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 3, Madison East 1, Appleton East 1.
Others receiving votes: Hortonville 18, South Milwaukee 4, Luxemburg-Casco 2, Reedsburg Area 2, Notre Dame 1.
Others receiving votes: Bloomer 9, Brookfield Academy 6, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5, Dominican 4, Martin Luther 3, West Salem 1.
Others receiving votes: Manitowoc Lutheran 8, Brookwood 4, Colfax 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Cambridge 1, Regis 1.
Others receiving votes: Newman Catholic 5, Potosi 5, Central WI Christian 2, Seneca 2, Washburn 1.
