GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — In an era of shrinking brick-and-mortar retail stores and growing online shopping, why would one guy decide to tear down an old factory and put up his own 100,000-square-foot store?

And, why would he invest $45 million and three years of planning to develop a 29-acre retail cluster around that store?

Jim Greene, owner of WG&R Furniture, did all that.

"It's nice to be able to control your destiny and co-tenants, and leave a positive legacy," he told the Appleton Post-Crescent .

His parcel of land is at the northeast corner of Interstate 41 and West Wisconsin Avenue, the site of the former National Envelope/Fox Tractor factory.

The new WG&R store, the first and largest store on the site, opens to his mailing list customers this month.

Greene grilled outside the store recently to feed the small army of contractors and employees who were finishing the lighting, signage and displays. Some pulled all-nighters to get the store ready in time.

The WG&R store and site infrastructure, which he calls "phase one," cost him $20 million, and included building a bridge over an unnamed tributary of Mud Creek. He had to get approvals from the Department of Transportation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A WEDC "Idle Sites" grant helped Greene pay for asbestos removal from the old factory.

The development is in a tax incremental financing district, and will receive $1.4 million in "pay-as-you-go" increments over about five years.

"The $1.4 million will be paid in annual installments directly from property tax increments collected from the developer each year," said Bob Buckingham, community development director for the town.

Grand Chute invested an additional $1.1 million in public money, Buckingham said, to make traffic and road access improvements at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Westhill Boulevard, the new entrance to the development.

The money is a good investment for the town, he said.

"Greene Development took a thoughtful and strategic approach in creating a world-class commercial center that will bring some new stores and brands to this marketplace," Buckingham said.

The remaining $25 million of the development's $45 million cost will be invested in building more stores on the site, though none have been publicly confirmed.

Greene said he's in discussions with two retailers for medium- and large-box buildings on the site. He expects that construction will start in the spring on his first tenants' stores, and will continue into 2021 with small retailers and restaurants.

The essential things for Greene's own WG&R store are that he'll own rather than lease, and he can pick the neighbors.

His previous Appleton store was in a largely vacant shopping strip in Appleton that he said did not convey the right impression to his customers. That store recently closed.

The sweet spot in his customer demographics are women from age 25 to 55 in middle to higher incomes. He's well aware of the effect of presentation on this group and knows there can't be cigarette butts outside the door, overflowing garbage cans or liquor and cash stores nearby.

Those customers won't come back if the environment is not clean and appealing.

Creating a new brick-and-mortar retail development seems quixotic.

But Greene believes that internet shopping won't replace the experience of live, in-person shopping, especially in furniture.

Shoppers still like to lie on a bed or sit in a chair before they buy.

"It's hard to convey scale, comfort, texture and quality on the internet," he said.

National statistics back him up on the importance that physical stores still play in the overall economy.

While e-commerce sales are growing steadily, they statistically still account for just 9.6 percent of total sales, according to second quarter 2018 figures from the Census Bureau's Economic Indicators Division.

The internet hasn't crashed in-person furniture shopping, Greene said, the way it has affected clothing and toy retailers.

WG&R is the largest furniture business in northeast Wisconsin. It sells $55 million in furniture each year through its nine full-line furniture stores and three separate sleep shops.

"We sell three times more than our closest competitor," he said.

Greene doesn't appear concerned about online furniture and mattress sources like Wayfair or Casper.

"The amount being sold online is overstated," he said. "And they won't last if they don't become profitable."

Other types of retailers can benefit from having well-placed physical stores, he said.

"Even stores with an online presence still have flagship stores in visual places. It impacts their brand perception," he said. "There's no doubt that the environment is different now. Lenders view it differently. It's rapidly evolving and that increases the risk."

His development's visibility from Interstate 41 is what will ultimately help him sell the site to better retailers, he believes.

Greene said he positions WG&R, based in Green Bay, to be a "low-cost provider" in furniture. This Grand Chute store will continue in that tradition.

"Nothing has changed on our brand. We just have a more beautiful space," he said.

The store will still have modestly priced furniture, mattresses, a design center and a clearance section.

What's new is its upscale August Haven furniture department, a large area of furniture that competes with sellers like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel and West Elm.

The main WG&R store has sofas up to about $1,200, for example. August Haven sofas, in comparison, start at that price.

The August Haven area also includes a stage and kitchen to accommodate catered parties and community events.

