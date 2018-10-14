More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Murray runs for 155 yards as Vikings race past Cardinals 27-17
While the Vikings struggled to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, they succeeded in opening space in the middle of the NFL's second-worst run defense.
Vikings
The Latest: Ravens dominating Titans, lead 14-0 at halftlme
The Latest on the NFL's Week 6 (all times EDT):5:50 p.m.The Baltimore Ravens are dominating and embarrassing the Tennessee Titans through the first half.The Ravens…
Vikings
Myers kicks Jets-record 7 FGs in 42-34 win over Colts
The New York Jets pulled off the type of victory that even Broadway Joe could appreciate.
Vikings
Top draft pick Hughes suffers knee injury, possibly a torn ACL
Defensive back Mike Hughes suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 27-17 victory over Arizona, and the team fears he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Vikings
Access Vikings OT: Vikings win, but lose Hughes
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' 27-17 win over the Cardinals and share the reaction in the locker room to first-round pick Mike Hughes' knee injury.
