More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook for today's game in Philadelphia
The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday afternoon's kickoff in Philadelphia, a league source told the Star Tribune. Cook, who was…
Sports
Enable wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for 2nd straight year
Enable held off a late charge from Sea Of Class to successfully defend her crown at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by a neck on Sunday with Frankie Dettori riding his record sixth winner in Europe's richest race.
Gophers
Gagliardi, college football's winningest coach, dies at 91
John Gagliardi, who won more games than any other college football coach with his unconventional methods at a small Minnesota school, has died. He was 91.
Outdoors
TC Marathon winner Barno makes it a double; Biyadgilgn wins women's title
A 15-year-old Woodbury girl running her first marathon finished sixth among the women.
Motorsports
Vicious cycle: Johnson buys kids bikes to settle Truex spat
Jimmie Johnson put the brakes on a small spat with Martin Truex Jr., with an apology in the form of kids bicycles.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.