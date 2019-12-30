Rider (7-3) vs. Wisconsin (7-5)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin goes up against Rider in a non-conference matchup. Rider fell short in a 78-66 game at Temple on Dec. 12. Wisconsin is coming off a 68-48 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have combined to account for 84 percent of the team's scoring this season and 80 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.NIFTY NATE: Nate Reuvers has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Rider has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Wisconsin has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 62.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Badgers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncs. Wisconsin has an assist on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Rider has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Rider offense has averaged 75 possessions per game, the 24th-most in Division I. Wisconsin has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 64.5 possessions per game (ranked 345th, nationally).