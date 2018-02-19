MADISON, Wis. — A winter storm that's forecast to dump ice, heavy rain and flooding across much of Wisconsin has election officials concerned about getting polls opened and staffed on time.

The storm is set to hit on Tuesday, the spring primary for the state Supreme Court race and a host of local elections.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Monday it has received numerous questions and concerns about the weather from local officials.

The commission says the election can't be rescheduled and polling locations must be opened by 7 a.m. and staffed with at least three election inspectors. Polls must remain open until 8 p.m. and can't be closed due to bad weather.

The commission says there must also be contingency plans in place in case power is lost and there are difficulties running voting equipment or transmitting results.