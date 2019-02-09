MADISON, Wis. — Education leaders in Wisconsin are studying how to retain teachers and attract new ones as unfilled vacancies for teaching jobs stack up in the state.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the University of Wisconsin System recently announced a task force to study teacher education enrollments and incentives.

Diana Hess is dean of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's School of Education and one of the task force's leaders. Hess says enrollment in teacher education programs is down about 35 percent nationally and the enrollment decrease is even more dramatic in parts of Wisconsin.

Hess says Wisconsin's teacher shortage could get worse based on declining enrollment data for the state's teacher education programs.

The task force hopes to produce recommendations by May 1.