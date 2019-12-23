MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Resources will start the new year with a new chief warden.
DNR Secretary Preston Cole said Monday that warden Capt. Casey Krueger will replace retiring Chief Warden Todd Schaller in January.
Krueger currently works out of the DNR's Fitchburg office leading warden teams serving south-central Wisconsin. He was hired in 1998 and has served as a field warden in Oconto and Columbia counties. He became the supervisor of a warden team based in northern Lincoln County in 2008 and promoted to captain of the South-Central Region in 2012.
Schaller served as a warden for 30 years. He took over as chief warden in 2013, replacing Randy Stark.
