MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed fewer black bears this year.
The Department of Natural Resources says preliminary registration numbers show hunters killed 3,685 bears during the 2018 season, down 11 percent from 4,136 in 2017.
DNR officials say the reduced harvest was expected since the agency reduced the quota in three of the state's four bear management zones to boost the population.
More than 124,000 hunters applied for a 2018 permit or a preference point in the DNR's permit lottery.
