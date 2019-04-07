GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has named another priest who it says sexually abused a minor, bringing the total to 47 priests with confirmed allegations against them.
The diocese in January disclosed 46 priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor over the past 112 years in its 157 parishes. Only 15 of the priest are still alive.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that the priest the diocese named on Thursday died in 2000. The diocese substantiated that he abused a minor in 1964.
Diocese leaders say they're committed to being more transparent about addressing abuse. The diocese also has set up programs to assist victims of priest abuse.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Co-founder of chart-topping The O'Jays dies of cancer at 78
Bill Isles, an original member of the chart-topping R&B group The O'Jays, has died at his Southern California Home. He was 78.
Variety
Wisconsin diocese names 47th priest accused of sex abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has named another priest who it says sexually abused a minor, bringing the total to 47 priests with confirmed allegations against them.
TV & Media
Wrestler Bret Hart tackled during WWE Hall of Fame speech
Wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart was tackled by a spectator Saturday while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Music
Reba McEntire: Female country stars are being overlooked at ACMs
Kacey Musgraves made history when she won the 2019 Grammy for album of the year and swept the country music categories, but there's one award…
Movies
Film explores rural health care amid poverty, opioid crisis
Northern New Mexico is known for tourist attractions such as artsy Santa Fe, eclectic Taos and the healing dirt of El Santuario de Chimayó. The region's relaxing spas and skiing options present middle-class and wealthy visitors the opportunity to bask in the allurement of quiet and breathtaking landscapes.