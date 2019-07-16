MADISON, Wis. — Democratic lawmakers are planning to tout a new bill that would dramatically rework how Wisconsin draws its legislative district boundaries.

Republicans redrew the lines in 2011 to consolidate supporters, helping them maintain control of both houses since then.

Democratic voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging the boundaries were unconstitutional but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that gerrymandering claims don't belong in federal court.

Sen. Dave Hansen and Rep. Robyn Vining introduced a bill a week before the ruling that would require the Legislative Reference Bureau to draw boundaries with legislative oversight.

The bill has three Republican co-sponsors but the measure has almost no chance of becoming law. Regardless, Democrats planned a Tuesday news conference to promote the proposal.