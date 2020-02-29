No. 10 Ohio State's chances of winning a Big Ten men's hockey title are over.

Visiting Wisconsin edged the Buckeyes 3-2 on Friday night, taking the lead for good on Max Zimmer's power-play goal at 14 minutes, 51 seconds of the third period.

The Buckeyes remain four points behind first-place Penn State, idle this weekend, and can't catch the Nittany Lions with one conference game left.

The Buckeyes scored 1:43 in on Tanner Laczynski's goal and again with 1:06 left in the second on Ronnie Hein's tally. In between the Badgers got goals five minutes apart in the second period from Alex Turcotte and Brock Caufield.

Daniel Lebedeff had 35 saves for Wisconsin, the same number Tommy Nappier made for Ohio State.

Michigan State 3, Notre Dame 1: Logan Lambdin had a goal and an assist in the second period for the visiting Spartans against the Irish, who are tied with Michigan for fourth in the Big Ten with 35 points, a point ahead of MSU.

NCHC

St. Cloud State 5, No. 6 Denver 1: Kevin Fitzgerald had two goals and an assist as the host Huskies extended their unbeaten streak (5-0-2) to seven games.

No. 3 North Dakota 3, No. 16 Western Michigan 1: Judd Caulfield and Matt Kiersted scored 3½ minutes apart in the second period as the host Fighting Hawks beat the Broncos.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Colorado College 2: Dylan Samburg's first goal of the season, on a power play with 2:19 left in the second, was the winner for visiting UMD.

WCHA

No. 11 Bemidji State 3, No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato 1: The visiting Beavers scored three goals in the third period to keep their hopes of tying for the MacNaughton Cup alive. Carter Jones and Charlie Combs scored in the first four minutes for Bemidji State. And Brad Johnson got an empty-netter for the Beavers after Josh French got the lone goal for MSU Mankato, which has clinched at least a tie for the Cup. Zach Driscoll made 25 saves for Bemidji State.