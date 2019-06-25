PICKEREL, Wis. — Authorities in Wisconsin say six people have died in a house fire in the northeastern part of the state.
Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadlick says two adults and four children died in the fire Tuesday in the small town of Pickerel. Shadlick says two others escaped the blaze.
WSAW-TV reports firefighters arrived at the home about 6:20 a.m.
