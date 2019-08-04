LA CROSSE, Wis. — A La Crosse police officer was shot while responding to a disturbance but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest.
The suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting also was shot and was being treated at a hospital.
Police were called to an apparent domestic disturbance around 3:15 p.m.
One officer was shot soon after he arrived. La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby says the officer was treated at a hospital and released. The officer's name was not released.
The La Crosse Tribune reports the 34-year-old suspect has a record of recent arrests.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin cop saved by bulletproof vest; suspect also shot
A La Crosse police officer was shot while responding to a disturbance but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest.
West Metro
Pedestrian run over, killed along interstate frontage road in Rogers
Police have yet to release any information about the incident, including the circumstances or the names of those involved.
Local
Obituary: Jack Walser, founded one of Twin Cities' best known auto sales groups
He began his business in the 1950s in Hopkins, and it remains in the family.
Variety
Study: Private wells in rural SW Wisconsin are 91% polluted
The majority of private wells in southwestern Wisconsin are substantially polluted with fecal matter as concerns intensify over pollution of rural drinking water, according to a new study.
National
Wisconsin man gets deported after marijuana conviction
In late December 2017, Lisa Kum received a call from her husband, Sothy.