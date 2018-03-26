ROTHSCHILD, Wis. — Employees at Marathon Savings Bank knew a coworker's marital strife had intensified, and there were signs it could escalate to violence.

But neither Naly Vang, nor her fellow bank employees, nor her attorney, nor even the police, were prepared for what was coming: an afternoon of death and tragedy unlike anything the Wausau area had experienced before.

Vang's husband, enraged by his inability to get an immediate divorce, walked into the Rothschild bank a year ago on March 22 and shot to death two of his wife's co-workers: Dianne Look and Karen Barclay. He drove to the Schofield law office of her divorce attorney, Sara Quirt Sann, and shot and killed her.

Nengmy Vang then drove back to his apartment in Weston, and from there he fired the shot that would end the life of veteran Everest Metro Police Det. Jason Weiland. After a lengthy standoff police shot and wounded Nengmy Vang, who died about a week later.

Police officers, victims' family members and others were devastated. But they decided to turn all that pain into action, to come up with a way to do all the things they wish they could have done to prevent March 22 from ever unfolding in that way.

They formed Wausau Metro Strong a few months after the shootings with a series of ideas for how to detect violence before it happens and respond more effectively when it does, said Scott Sann, Sara Quirt Sann's widower. He and then-Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardel also wanted to create an outlet for community members to help and heal.

"It was basically a bunch of people, business leaders, people within the community who wanted to make some changes to make a safer community for all," Sann told the USA Today Network-Wisconsin . "Everyone had ideas of what they thought was important."

Structuring the group took time, he said, but finally, they came up with five distinct subcommittees, with an executive committee to oversee their work. Subcommittees focused on the topics of public safety, workplace awareness, domestic violence and legal protections.

Each is responsible for solutions to a different problem that the group believes arose on March 22, and a communication subcommittee is responsible for sharing the ideas and solutions with the community.

Sann is proud of the work the Metro Strong team has accomplished in a short time, including the proposed Sara's Law to help keep Wisconsin attorneys safe, and the expected launch of a phone-alert system that will tell community members when there's danger. But he hopes the work will continue and solve other issues in the community as they arise.

"Hopefully this won't be done in a year (and) it'll be around for a long time," he said.

Jeff Sargent, co-chairman of the Wausau Metro Strong executive committee, said the work is giving purpose to people who felt helpless after the shootings.

"Many people were affected that day, some personally, but others were shaken by how it could happen here," said Sargent, who also is executive director of United Way of Marathon County. "The ripple effects went out so far. But that sense of helplessness has been replaced."

Here's how far Wausau Metro Strong has come in the past year:

Work on Sara's Law began months after the shooting, said Jessica Tlusty, an attorney with the Tlusty, Kennedy & Dirks law firm and a close friend of Quirt Sann.

The Schofield-based legal team had received cards after Quirt Sann's death from other law firms in the Midwest where an attorney was killed because of involvement in a family court case.

Tlusty and other local attorneys formed the legislative committee of Wausau Metro Strong and worked with state Rep. Pat Snyder and Sen. Jerry Petrowski to draft an amendment to an existing law, to add attorneys to a list of protected court officials such as judges.

"As family law attorneys, it's our job to present our client's position most effectively as possible," Tlusty told members of the state Assembly Children and Families Committee on Jan. 30 during a hearing for Sara's Law in Madison. "Oftentimes this doesn't sit well with one of the sides or one of the parents. These parents often don't realize that we're just doing our job. Instead, they feel attacked. They get angry, emotional and look to the lawyer, the guardian ad litem or the judge as the cause of their problems."

The threat of violence against attorneys is common, but there isn't really a way to track it, according to the Wisconsin State Bar. The most accurate information reveals that in fiscal year 2016 alone, the U.S. Marshals Service reported 2,357 threats and inappropriate communications against judges or other protected court members — but that research didn't extend to lawyers.

Under Sara's Law, threatening or causing bodily harm to an attorney would be a class H felony, punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and up to six years in prison. Attorneys could explain the law to clients to deter threats or harm, and they could get police involved with a more specific charge if they're threatened.

Before, lawyers often ignored threats because they knew it would be hard to enforce any kind of punishment, Tlusty said.

"If you raise an issue, it makes your case more difficult to handle because there's more conflict," she said. "We have to weigh additional conflict with safety. (The bill) gives a tool to act as a deterrent. When people realize it's a felony, they'll be less inclined to act before they think."

Sara's Law passed through the Wisconsin Assembly in February, and Tlusty hopes the bill will make it to the floor of the Senate before the end of the legislative session. If approved by the Senate, the bill would need to be signed by Gov. Scott Walker. According to Walker's office, he plans to sign the bill if it does reach his desk.

Chad Billeb, chief deputy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, wishes the community had had a notification system last March 22 so that law enforcement officers wouldn't have had to take the time to call schools and businesses individually and tell them to lock down.

He's working to create such a system now, with technology called EverBridge that could notify people about a dangerous situation in their neighborhood. The system, operated by the county, will have two components: notifications for general public information such as closed roads or icy highways, or maybe pool closures in the summer, and emergency alerts that police can send to any cellphones with GPS capabilities in a certain area to let people know of a threat or unsafe situation.

"We'll draw a circle on a map, and when we draw that circle, the technology knows to just alert those phones, based on GPS, that are in the area," Billeb said. "So we're not sending messages to folks in Abbotsford; it's just targeting people in that area."

He said to think of it like reverse 911, except that it's a one-way communication. The notification will give information about what's going on and ask residents to stay away from the active scene.

The system could present some concerns, Billeb acknowledged. He doesn't want residents who receive alerts to run to the scene of danger, which could create more risk for officers or make the situation more difficult to handle. The sheriff's department is counting on people to take the warning seriously and to stay away until it's safe.

Billeb said he hoped the system could on the one-year anniversary of the mass shootings, but wasn't sure it would hit that date. The system had to be approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and all the kinks had to be worked out first.

Members of the Metro Strong business committee had a clear goal: They wanted to teach people who oversee local businesses and schools how to identify the warning signs of domestic abuse and other behavioral problems, said Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel.

The group is creating a set of resources that people can turn to when warning signs raise red flags about a situation like the one that preceded the outbreak of violence a year ago at Marathon Savings Bank.

Darrell Lentz, a committee member, said they especially wanted to establish this toolkit for small-business operators, who may not have the knowledge or the resources to do it themselves.

"I think the tragedy in March brought awareness that bad things can happen even in a great town like Wausau," said Lentz, president of Aspirus Wausau Hospital. "So there's a lot of fear and questions from the business community."

Committee members said they know that people already have access to information about issues of domestic violence: They just want to collect resources in one place, easy to find, and train businesses on how to de-escalate a situation.

The toolbox is in its early stages, as the business group collaborates with other committees to bring in knowledge from lawyers, police and domestic abuse specialists. Nieuwenhuis Hardel, who is president and owner of REI Engineering and is married to the former Wausau police chief who helped launch Metro Strong and retired this winter, thinks that's one of the most powerful parts about Wausau Metro Strong.

"In a matter of months, we've had a lot of progress and it's just the beginning," she said. "To see the community collaborate for the sake of the community is just awesome."

For the domestic violence committee, participating in Wausau Metro Strong is helping to spread the word about the pervasiveness and danger of abuse locally.

"We have to stay focused on raising awareness, getting people involved in any possible way, so that when someone's life is in danger, we have an entire community and can help respond," said Jane Graham-Jennings, executive director of The Women's Community in Wausau and a member of the domestic violence committee.

The first order of business for the committee has been working closely with Hmong leaders to collect a set of guidelines — passed down by the revered Hmong leader General Vang Pao before his death years ago — to help resolve issues between a husband and wife safely.

Until this point, the rules hadn't been written down, but were passed along verbally and subject to changes to fit various interests along the way, making it hard for the justice system to understand, said Mao Khang, who works with The Women's Community. The guidebook is about 60 pages and includes rules for Hmong weddings and funerals and how to resolve disputes within the marriage.

"They all intertwine into problem-solving, so you have to understand how Hmong solve problems," Khang said. "It all starts at the wedding."

Once the guidelines are translated and written down in English and Hmong, attorneys and others in the court system will be able to better understand Hmong customs, the committee hopes. That will help the legal system work alongside the Hmong clan system to keep people safe in domestic disputes.

But the committee isn't focused just on Hmong people because violence breaks out in families of all ethnic backgrounds.

"The actual mission of the domestic violence committee is to educate stakeholders and community members on domestic violence, specifically to recognize the signs of an abusive relationship and the resources available in the community," said Lee Shipway, executive director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling and a member of the committee. "It's for all community members, not just the Hmong community, but we're starting there because it seems like there's a higher need."

The committee expects to work closely with the business committee to help the message reach a broader audience than ever before.

"It felt good when Wausau Metro Strong was started," Shipway said. "There were people at the table that had the power to effect some change, and that is encouraging to me."

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Wausau Daily Herald.