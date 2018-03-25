KENOSHA, Wis. — A southeastern Wisconsin college is finalizing two new degree programs to train workers for the planned Foxconn electronics manufacturing complex.

Bryan Albrecht is president and chief executive officer of Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Gateway will work with other state technical colleges and universities to complete the curriculum. The goal is to avoid duplication and strengthen what's already being offered at other colleges.

"We're really excited about it," Albrecht said. "It gives us a great opportunity to advance our programs and to bring new skill sets to our students with the automation and robotics that are leading this industry reform. It certainly positions Gateway and other technical colleges right in the mix for some of that training."

The programs will focus on advanced manufacturing technology and supply chain management. Final approval of the curriculum could come in May.

Foxconn offered the Wisconsin Technical College System support in January. Gateway will be a "strategic partner" in creating a pipeline to meet ongoing employment needs, the company said.

The company expects to hire almost 240 employees with advanced manufacturing degrees and around 50 employees with supply chain management skills during the first five years of production.

The $10 billion manufacturing center in Mount Pleasant could employ up to 13,000 workers. The Taiwan-based company plans to manufacture advanced liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions.

Racine County and Mount Pleasant have committed to $764 million in local incentives for Foxconn.