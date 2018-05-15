MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Milwaukee-area company will go to trial in a racial discrimination case after a federal judge declined to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Judge David E. Jones denied Scion Dental's motion to dismiss the case Monday.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's 2016 lawsuit alleges the dental benefits administration company refused to hire a black woman for a permanent position and fired her from her temporary position because of her race.

Jones says the commission provided enough evidence for the case to continue to trial.

Scion Dental says it fired Nartisha Leija because there weren't any active projects. The commission argues it hired a number of new employees afterward to do similar work.

Scion Dental is now a part of SKYGEN USA.