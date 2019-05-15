MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin state budget will have $753 million more than originally expected, thanks largely to a one-time spike in tax collections due to federal tax law changes.

The money now becomes available for the Legislature as it's working on the two-year spending plan. But Republican leaders don't appear to be on the same page Wednesday about what to do.

Gov. Tony Evers says he used $56 million of the money to pay down debt and wants lawmakers to spend $33 million on technical colleges and workforce development.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the money should go to tax cuts, reserves and paying down debt.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says it would be appropriate to spend some of the money on capital building projects and roads.