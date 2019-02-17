More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gillespie, No. 21 Seminole women defeat Pitt 78-46
Kiah Gillespie had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals and No. 21 Florida State rolled to a 78-46 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, spoiling the homecoming of Panthers coach Lance White.
Gophers
Espinoza-Hunter leads No. 5 Mississippi State over A&M 92-64
Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 24 points as No. 5 Mississippi State bounced back with a 92-64 win over No. 22 Texas A&M on Sunday.
Gophers
Davis scores 26 as No. 9 Houston beats Tulane 85-50
Corey Davis Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help No. 9 Houston beat Tulane 85-50 on Sunday for its 10th consecutive victory.
Motorsports
The Latest: Busch starts 31st, wins 1st stage of Daytona 500
The Latest on the Daytona 500 (all times local):
Gophers
Collier leads No. 4 UConn to rout of UCF
Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals to help No. 4 UConn rout UCF 78-41 on Sunday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.