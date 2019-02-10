More from Star Tribune
Durr, Fuehring lead No. 2 Louisville past Va. Tech, 72-63
Asia Durr scored 34 points and No. 2 Louisville overcame a near-collapse in a 72-63 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.
MN United
Chelsea routed 6-0 by Man City for biggest loss in 28 years
Chelsea was handed its heaviest loss in 28 years on Sunday when Manchester City routed Maurizio Sarri's side 6-0 in the Premier League.
Motorsports
Byron wins Daytona 500 pole, puts Hendrick up front again
William Byron has won the pole for next week's Daytona 500, giving Hendrick Motorsports the top starting spot for the fifth consecutive year.
Wild
Ducks fire coach Randy Carlyle amid 7-game losing streak
The Anaheim Ducks fired coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday amid a seven-game losing streak.
High Schools
