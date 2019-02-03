More from Star Tribune
Gillespie's career game carries No. 14 Villanova past Hoyas
Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.
Gophers
Mabrey's 3-pointers, big runs lead No. 5 Irish over Ga Tech
Marina Mabrey scored 20 points to lead four teammates in double figures as No. 5 Notre Dame had four big runs in a 90-50 rout of cold-shooting Georgia Tech on Sunday.
MN United
Rashford and Pogba combine to lead Man United to victory
Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba combined to lead Manchester United to a 1-0 victory at Leicester on Sunday, with a seventh triumph in eight Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moving the team up to fifth place.
Gophers
TOP 25 REWIND: Big 12 race heats up heading into final month
Kansas made a late-season push to clinch its record 14th straight Big 12 title a year ago. The Jayhawks may need a similar run to…
MN United
Aguero hat trick leads Man City to 3-1 victory over Arsenal
Sergio Aguero scored his 10th Premier League hat trick on Sunday to lead Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal and close the gap on leader Liverpool to two points.
