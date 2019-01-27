More from Star Tribune
Ibis, Ekmark lead No. 16 Arizona State women past USC 68-59
Kianna Ibis led a balanced attack with 11 points, leaving her one point shy of 1,000 for her career, and No. 16 Arizona State defeated Southern California 68-59 on Sunday.
McCowan's 33 points lead No. 7 Miss St over Ole Miss 80-49
Teaira McCowan had a season-high 33 points with 13 rebounds, and No. 7 Mississippi State beat Mississippi for the 10th straight time in an 80-49 victory Sunday.
Kea, North Carolina women stun No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73
Paris Kea and North Carolina gave coach Sylvia Hatchell the "wow moment" she asked for: an upset of top-ranked Notre Dame.
Patriots among admirable company as sports dynasty
Sports fans love dynasties. And hate them, too.That a team could be so dominant for a long period as the New England Patriots have been…
Palace knocks Tottenham out of FA Cup, Chelsea advances
Tottenham exited its second competition in four days after losing 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and defending champion Chelsea was boosted by two video reviews in beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.
