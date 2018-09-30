More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Josh Rosen starts 1st game for Arizona Cardinals
The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):4:18 p.m.The Josh Rosen era has begun in the desert.The rookie quarterback started his first…
Trubisky throws for 6 TDs, Bears pound Buccaneers 48-10
Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-high six touchdown passes and the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears pounded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 on Sunday.
Packers put together complete effort in 22-0 win over Bills
Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham connected on their first touchdown pass of the year, and the Green Bay Packers put together their most complete defensive effort of the season in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
