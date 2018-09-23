More from Star Tribune
Towns agrees to $190 million extension with Wolves
Karl-Anthony Towns is entering the final year of his rookie deal but will be in Minnesota for the long haul after agreeing to the max extension Saturday.
Gophers
Run out of town: Gophers have no answer for Maryland's big plays
The Gophers on Saturday in their Big Ten opener surrendered eight plays of 20 or more yards in a 42-13 loss to Maryland. Minnesota also lost playmaker Antoine Winfield Jr. to a left leg injury.
Gophers
The Latest: Miyazawa keys Japan's 77-75 OT win over Belgium
The Latest on the Women's Basketball World Cup Day 2 (all times local):
High Schools
Sports
Kasatkina advances to 2nd round of Wuhan Open
Daria Kasatkina recorded her first victory over Lesia Tsurenko in three attempts in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Sunday as US Open champion Naomi Osaka was forced to pull out of the tournament due to a viral illness.
