Grand Tour sweep for Britain as Yates wins Spanish Vuelta
Simon Yates won his first Grand Tour title after a largely ceremonial ride into Madrid in the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, giving British riders a sweep of the season's three biggest races.
Vikings
Fournette inactive for Jaguars against Patriots
The Jacksonville Jaguars are without running back Leonard Fournette for the fourth time in two seasons.They went 3-0 without him in 2017.Fournette is inactive a…
Sports
Your turn: Grade the Vikings performance vs. Packers
It's time to grade the Vikings' performance against the Packers on offense, defense, special teams and coaching.
Gophers
BYU proves point with big push against Wisconsin
BYU will not be pushed around.
Sports
After soccer final, Croatia plays France again in Davis Cup
First it was the World Cup soccer final. Now it's the Davis Cup.
