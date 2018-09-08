More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Murray, Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
High Schools
Sports
Team Americas leads Continental Cup ahead of Europe
The athletes from the Americas lead after the first day of the Continental Cup in Ostrava on Saturday.
Sports
Serena Williams faces Osaka at Open, eyes record-tying title
A year after giving birth, Serena Williams has made a memorable run to another U.S. Open final, where she will play first-time finalist Naomi Osaka of Japan on Saturday with a chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Motorsports
Rain washes out practice, qualifying for Brickyard 400
Rain washed out all Saturday track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the field for the final race of the regular season was set by points.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.