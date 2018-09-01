More from Star Tribune
MN United
Walker gives Man City 2-1 win over Newcastle in EPL
Kyle Walker drove in the winning goal from 30 meters as Manchester City broke down Newcastle's dogged resilience in a 2-1 victory in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Golf
Boston Tee Party: Hatton, Rose lead all-England leaderboard
Tyrrell Hatton one-putted six consecutive greens on his way to an 8-under 63 to share the early lead with Justin Rose in the Dell Technologies Championship.
Sports
News, live video, more: Keep up with Minnesota's D-II and D-III teams
Minnesota college sports goes well beyond the Gophers. Here's a guide to the conferences that include the state's Division II and Division III programs.
MN United
Atletico loses first match of season 2-0 at Celta
Atletico Madrid lost its first match of the season after going 2-0 down at Celta Vigo with 10 men in the Spanish league on Saturday.
MN United
Alisson error highlights risks with ball-playing keepers
When Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson received an errant back-pass on the byline to the right of his goal, there was no teammate available for a pass…
