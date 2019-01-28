Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.
Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 6, Milwaukee Vincent 1.
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Southern Door 1.
Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.
Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
Loppet Festival full-course route is set: Uptown to Wirth Park
Finish line is at new headquarters for Loppet Foundation in Wirth Park.
Gophers
Hot-shooting, slick-passing Gophers knock off No. 19 Iowa
Playing without starter Daniel Oturu, Minnesota shot 57 percent from the field and dished out 25 assists on 32 field goals. "When we get the ball moving, good things can happen," coach Richard Pitino said.
Gophers
NCAA: Hurricanes' Hernandez must continue to sit out
For Miami Hurricanes junior Dewan Hernandez, the season that never started is over.
Wild
Crosby, Lundqvist lead Metropolitan to All-Star win
Sidney Crosby now has one more reason to have good memories of the Shark Tank.
Sports
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.