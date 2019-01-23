Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Others receiving votes: Racine Park 4, West Allis Central 4, Appleton West 2.

Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 17.

Others receiving votes: Freedom 10, Lakeside Lutheran 9, Southern Door 4, Wrightstown 2.

Others receiving votes: Cameron 3, Marathon 3, Kohler 1, Colfax 1.

Others receiving votes: Rio 2, Shullsburg 1, Athens 1, Faith Christian 1, Phelps 1.