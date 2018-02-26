Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 26, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Others receiving votes: Madison East 4, Madison La Follette 3, Madison Memorial 2, Stevens Point 1.
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb 6, Union Grove 4.
Others receiving votes: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7, Black River Falls 5, Wrightstown 4, Stratford 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1.
Others receiving votes: Roncalli 4, Melrose-Mindoro 3, Auburndale 3, Fennimore 1, Shiocton 1.
Others receiving votes: Lourdes Academy 1, Potosi 1, Assumption 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Star Tribune collects 'Triple Crown' of honors from Associated Press Sports Editors
The Star Tribune's sports website, Sunday section and daily newspaper sports section have been named among the 10 best in the nation in a contest…
Twins
Spring training roundup: Mariners ace Hernandez hit by liner
This was not how Felix Hernandez hoped to start spring training.Slowed by injuries last year, the Seattle ace was struck in his pitching arm by…
High Schools
Erich Martens, new high school league boss, at a glance
Erich Martens fileAge: 52 Education: Attended New Ulm High School, graduated from St. John's in 1988 with degrees in math and secondary education. Later earned…
West Metro
11 days after shooting, Fla. school wins berth in national hockey tourney in Twin Cities
"This wasn't for us," one player said. "This was for the 17 victims."
Gophers
Want to watch Gophers hockey this weekend in postseason? It'll cost ya
In this first year of no true Big Ten tournament, Minnesota's quarterfinal series at Penn State lands on pay-per-view.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.