Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Others receiving votes:
Madison East 6, Eau Claire North 5, Mukwonago 2, Madison Memorial 1.
Others receiving votes:
Westosha Central 1.
Others receiving votes:
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6, Black River Falls 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Wrightstown 1.
Others receiving votes:
Roncalli 5, Melrose-Mindoro 4, Grantsburg 4, Fennimore 3, Shiocton 3.
Others receiving votes:
Lourdes Academy 11, Solon Springs 3, Potosi 2.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.