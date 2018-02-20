Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Others receiving votes:

Madison East 6, Eau Claire North 5, Mukwonago 2, Madison Memorial 1.

Others receiving votes:

Westosha Central 1.

Others receiving votes:

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6, Black River Falls 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Wrightstown 1.

Others receiving votes:

Roncalli 5, Melrose-Mindoro 4, Grantsburg 4, Fennimore 3, Shiocton 3.

Others receiving votes:

Lourdes Academy 11, Solon Springs 3, Potosi 2.