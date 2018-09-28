MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin-based alternative rock band Bon Iver plans to hold an early voting rally, fundraiser and concert for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Madison.

Baldwin announced the Oct. 20 event on Friday.

Bon Iver said in a statement that the band is "thrilled to support Sen. Baldwin in encouraging early voting in Wisconsin."

Baldwin faces Republican Leah Vukmir in the Nov. 6 election.

The concert comes a day after Baldwin and Vukmir are to face off in their third and final planned debate before the election.

Tickets range from $25 for students to $1,000 which includes a pre-show meet and greet with Bon Iver.

The band was formed in Eau Claire and is still based there.