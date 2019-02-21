MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly speaker says Milwaukee hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention would be good for President Donald Trump.

Speaker Robin Vos also told reporters Thursday that bringing "lots of limousine liberals" to Milwaukee would be good for the state's economy.

Milwaukee is one of three finalists along with Miami and Houston for hosting the convention. A decision is expected any day.

Vos says hosting the convention would make Republicans "to realize why we want to have Donald Trump re-elected."

Vos says while the political benefit for either side may be unclear, hosting would be a positive for the state's economy.

He says, "if I look at the pure economics it's good to have any convention of any size come to our state and have people spend their money here."