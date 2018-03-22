MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly is preparing to vote on bills that would hand schools $100 million for security upgrades, close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison and give parents a tax rebate.

The Senate passed all three measures Tuesday. The Assembly is scheduled to take them up during a Thursday afternoon floor session. Approval would send the bills on to Gov. Scott Walker.

The school safety bill would create $100 million in grants for schools to use on security upgrades.

The prison measure calls for closing the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools outside Irma and replacing it with smaller regional facilities.

The tax bill would give parents a $100 per-child tax rebate and create a sales tax holiday during the first weekend in August.