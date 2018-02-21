MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly on Wednesday is slated to pass the latest version of a bipartisan plan to overhaul Wisconsin's juvenile justice system that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021.

Supporters of the measure have been working to address the concerns of counties and others over the plan's funding, implementation and aggressive timeline.

The bill would restructure the state's juvenile justice system at a time when the Lincoln Hills prison in Irma has been under federal investigation and the subject of multiple federal lawsuits alleging inmate abuse by guards.

Gov. Scott Walker issued his own juvenile justice overhaul plan and called for the Legislature to take action this year. Lawmakers came up with their own approach and put forward a bill that originally would have closed Lincoln Hills by mid-2020, moved the most serious juvenile offenders into state-run prisons and put the rest under county control.

Changes to the bill released Wednesday would delay the closure of Lincoln Hills until 2021 and give the Department of Corrections the ability to convert the facility into an adult prison, as Walker had wanted. The earlier version in the Legislature required Lincoln Hills to be used for substance abuse treatment only.

The bill would make $25 million available for the state to open one or more new prisons for the most serious juvenile offenders, including those convicted of homicide, armed robbery and sexual assault. There would be $15 million for the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison would expand to accommodate at least 29 new offenders. Both would have to happen by 2021.

The state would also make $40 million available in grants for counties to access to help pay for costs to house the less serious offenders.

Both serious and less-serious juvenile offenders are currently housed at Lincoln Hills, which is run by the Department of Corrections.