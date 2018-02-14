MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly is preparing to pass a welfare overhaul package championed by Gov. Scott Walker that would increase work requirements for food stamp recipients.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote Thursday on the package of bills Walker is pushing as he faces re-election in the fall.

One bill would expand the current food stamp work requirement that only covers able-bodied childless adults to include parents with school-aged children between the ages of 6 and 18.

Walker also wants to increase the minimum work or job training hours for both adults and parents from 20 to 30 hours a week.

Another measure would require drug screening, testing and treatment to be eligible for public housing.

And another would require photo IDs to participate in the food stamp program.