MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to give final approval to bills creating a $100 million school safety grant program, a $100 per-child tax rebate and an $80 million juvenile justice overhaul.

The Assembly on Wednesday approved the bills it plans to vote on Thursday.

The Senate approved all of them during its last session day on Tuesday, setting up the last Assembly vote before the proposals are sent to Gov. Scott Walker.

The Assembly already voted on a nearly identical version of the juvenile justice bill, which would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021 and replace it with smaller facilities.

The Assembly also previously passed the child tax rebate, but with a more limited sales tax holiday than the Senate approved.

The bills received bipartisan support in the Senate.