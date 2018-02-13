MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly has unanimously passed a bill that would make impersonating someone on social media a crime.

The measure targets "catfishing," when someone impersonates another person online with the intent of defrauding or harassing them.

The bill passed Tuesday would make the crime a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and 90 days in jail. It's intended to update current law which deals only with email fraud.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Bob Kulp says he introduced the measure after a friend of his was targeted by someone trying to defraud him out of money. He says it's similar to laws in place in other states, including California, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The bill now heads to the Senate.