MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly is likely to vote later this year on overriding budget vetoes made by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday that Republicans haven't talked yet about what specific veto overrides may be attempted, but "it wouldn't surprise me if we took a look at some of those this fall."
Veto overrides require two-thirds of members in the Senate and Assembly to be successful. Republicans don't have enough members currently to override a veto without Democratic votes.
Veto overrides in Wisconsin are rare. The last successful override of a partial budget veto was in 1985.
