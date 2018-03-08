MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says he's running for re-election this fall.
Schimel was first elected in 2014. He made his campaign for re-election official Thursday, releasing an online ad touting his work to combat opioid abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse.
Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul is the only Democrat so far to announce a run against Schimel. The filing deadline is June 1. The primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election following on Nov. 6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
How Trump's alleged affair with a porn star spilled into public view
A casual night — and the connection it allegedly created between a future president and a porn star — has altered the course of Daniels's life and threatens to alter the course of Trump's presidency.
National
Women strike, protest as the world marks Int'l Women's Day
Women across Europe and Asia shouted their demands for equality, respect and empowerment Thursday to mark International Women's Day, with protesters in Spain launching a 24-hour strike and crowds of demonstrators filling the streets of Manila, Seoul and New Delhi.
National
Wisconsin AG Schimel announces re-election bid
Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says he's running for re-election this fall.
National
Kroger 4Q profit surges on tax reform, outlook disappoints
Kroger Co. reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit Thursday, but the lackluster results and outlook sunk shares.
National
White House preparing rollout of Trump's tariff plan
The White House is preparing to announce tariffs on imported steel and aluminum that would offer temporary exemptions to Canada and Mexico, a shift that could soften the blow amid threats of retaliation by trading partners.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.