CHASKA, Minn. — A woman who was found dead outside a vehicle after a crash in Carver County may have been a victim of the weather.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says authorities received a report of a car accident Monday evening. They arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway. Forty-six-year-old Amy Debower of Chaska was found dead outside.

Kamerud says a preliminary investigation suggests the extreme weather may have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Debower's death brings the number of fatalities that could be linked to this week's severe weather system to at least 24 nationwide.