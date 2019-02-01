CHASKA, Minn. — A woman who was found dead outside a vehicle after a crash in Carver County may have been a victim of the weather.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says authorities received a report of a car accident Monday evening. They arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway. Forty-six-year-old Amy Debower of Chaska was found dead outside.
Kamerud says a preliminary investigation suggests the extreme weather may have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Debower's death brings the number of fatalities that could be linked to this week's severe weather system to at least 24 nationwide.
