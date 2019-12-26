Beginner snowshoeing

1-2:30 p.m. Friday

French Regional Park

• Take a guided hike. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threefrench)

About squirrels

Fort Snelling State Park

11 a.m.-noon Friday

• Learn squirrel life cycle and habits on a family friendly outdoor walk. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Winter falls stroll

Gooseberry Falls State Park

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Take a gentle walk to the upper falls. Cleats recommended. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Campfire university

Blue Mounds State Park

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Learn how to start a fire with a magnesium striker. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Geocaching 101

Afton State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Learn to use a global positioning system unit, or bring your own. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/afton)

Beginner ice fishing

1-3:30 p.m. Saturday

Silverwood Park

• Learn about equipment and basic ice and cold- weather safety. Cost is $12. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesilverwood)

Walk, ski or snowshoe

Lake Bemidji State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

• Take Rocky Point Trail to the overlook. There are snowshoes to check out. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)

Guided hike

2-3:30 p.m. Saturday

Richardson Nature Center

• Snowshoe with a naturalist. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threeguided)