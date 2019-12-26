Beginner snowshoeing
1-2:30 p.m. Friday
French Regional Park
• Take a guided hike. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threefrench)
About squirrels
Fort Snelling State Park
11 a.m.-noon Friday
• Learn squirrel life cycle and habits on a family friendly outdoor walk. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Winter falls stroll
Gooseberry Falls State Park
11 a.m.-noon Saturday
• Take a gentle walk to the upper falls. Cleats recommended. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)
Campfire university
Blue Mounds State Park
11 a.m.-noon Saturday
• Learn how to start a fire with a magnesium striker. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)
Geocaching 101
Afton State Park
1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Learn to use a global positioning system unit, or bring your own. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/afton)
Beginner ice fishing
1-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Silverwood Park
• Learn about equipment and basic ice and cold- weather safety. Cost is $12. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesilverwood)
Walk, ski or snowshoe
Lake Bemidji State Park
2-3:30 p.m. Sunday
• Take Rocky Point Trail to the overlook. There are snowshoes to check out. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)
Guided hike
2-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Richardson Nature Center
• Snowshoe with a naturalist. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threeguided)