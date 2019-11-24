Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Morning

Got those snow blowers ready for potentially the first winter storm of the year? A storm system will move out into the central U.S. and the Great Lakes as we head through Tuesday into Wednesday that will spread measurable snow across southern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The heaviest snow looks to fall Tuesday night, with snow ending as we head through Wednesday morning.

Due to the potential of heavy snow with this system across portions of southern and central Minnesota, as well as strong winds that could cause blowing snow, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Twin Cities metro from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The text of the watch is below:

I'm not sure I completely buy the snow totals just yet across the region, but the forecast has the potential for a stripe of at least 5-9" of snow across southern Minnesota through the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin. This would impact travel at least Wednesday morning across the region as we head into the busy travel day before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Week Weather

As we head into the busy Thanksgiving week, here's a day-by-day look at the weather (you can find Monday's forecast further down in the blog). On Tuesday, a few light snow showers will be possible in northern Minnesota, but we will we watching that area of low pressure tracking from Colorado in the morning into the Great Lakes by Wednesday morning that'll bring heavy snow across southern Minnesota from later Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start out with the potential of lingering snow in the morning hours across southern and eastern Minnesota, otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy skies are expected across the state for the big travel day before the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs will range from the 20s in northern Minnesota to near freezing in southern parts of the state.

Thanksgiving Day looks to start out dry, but some light snow is expected to spread across at least the southern half of the state through the afternoon and evening hours in time to head home from grandma's or to snag those Black Friday-which-actually-begins-Thursday in-store deals. Highs will mainly be below freezing across the state.

As we head toward Friday, we will be watching a system in the Rockies that'll be quickly strengthening as it moves toward the Great Lakes into the weekend. This system will likely bring a few waves of moisture along with it, one of which will impact the region on Friday. While it looks like it'll be cold enough for mostly snow across a good portion of Minnesota, a mix of rain/snow and even ice could be possible in southern portions of the state during the day.

That system will move closer to the upper Midwest as we go into Saturday with the potential of more snow (and, again, a rain/snow mix or even ice in southern Minnesota). Perfect weather to welcome ESPN's College GameDay along with those Badgers to the state, right? Wintry precipitation would likely continue on Sunday. As for those who want snowfall totals this far out... you're kidding, right? We'll know a lot more about this system as we get closer to the weekend... but just have in the back of your mind that if you are doing any holiday travel as we head into the weekend to keep an eye on the forecast.

Two Separate Snowstorms Next 7 Days

By Paul Douglas



Father forgive me for not apologizing about snow in the forecast. I could be tracking the flaming fronts of out-of-control wildfires or monstrous, pinwheeling storms-with-names.<p>In spite of slow commutes and a greater risk of falling on my tush, I can tolerate a few inches of slush. In the Pantheon of Weather Worries, frozen water is at the bottom of my list.

Gentlemen (and women), start your engines! Snowmobile engines, snowblower engines. Check your tires, and have a brush and scraper in your trunk.

Not one, but TWO snow events are coming. NOAA has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM, for storm number one. I could see 4-7 inches of crystalline fun for the Wednesday AM commute.

We see a brief break Wednesday PM into much of Thanksgiving, before a second southern storm moves in. This long-duration snowfall (mixed with ice at times) runs from Friday into Sunday, and it could be another healthy pile at MSP; bordering on a blizzard for western Minnesota. Here we go.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. Wake up 33. High 45. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 15-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, PM snow likely. Wake up 32. High 37. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: 4-7" early. Snow tapers, PM clearing. Wake up 27. High 33. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun fades, light snow at night. Wake up 12. High 29. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow may become icy mix. Wake up 21. High 34. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow, mixed with ice. Windy western MN. Wake up 30. High 36. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow slowly tapers. Tough travel. Wake up 23. High 28. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

This Day in Weather History

November 25th

1977: Record lows are set across central Minnesota with lows in the teens below zero. Montevideo had the coldest temperature of 18 degrees below zero along with Long Prairie at 16 degrees below zero.

1820: Ft. Snelling is in the middle of a three-day blizzard that would dump nine inches of snow.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 25th

Average High: 36F (Record: 62F set in 1914)

Average Low: 21F (Record: -18F set in 1880)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 0.97" set in 1896)

Average Snowfall: 0.5" (Record: 5.3" set in 1952)

Record Snow Depth: 10" in 1996

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 25th

Sunrise: 7:23 AM

Sunset: 4:36 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 54 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 27 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Monday, a clipper system moving along the International Border will bring the chance of snow and rain/snow showers to northern Minnesota. The rest of the state looks to remain dry, with mostly sunny skies expected in the Twin Cities. Highs will range from the mid-30s near the Canadian border to the mid-40s in southern Minnesota.

1-3" of snow will be possible through Tuesday morning across northern Minnesota with that clipper system moving through.

Highs across much of the state Monday will be 5-10F degrees above average. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 25th is 36F.

Once we get past Monday, however, highs will only be in the 30s in the Twin Cities for the rest of the week. Those highs will be within a few degrees of average.

That is where highs are expected to remain as we head through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but after that, they continue to show a drop-off as we head into the first full week of December. They potentially don't look as cold as they have the past couple days, with highs in the teens in the Twin Cities, but still plenty cold enough for December - especially if we have some snow on the ground with the upcoming systems over the next week or so.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, an area of low pressure across the Rockies will produce heavy snow for areas like Cheyenne and Denver, with more rain and higher elevation snow stretching back into the Pacific Northwest. A clipper system will bring areas from North Dakota into the northern Great Lakes some rain/snow showers. Some lingering snow showers will be possible in portions of New England during the morning hours due to a departing system.

Through 7 PM Tuesday, several feet of snow may pile up in western U.S. mountain ranges, with the potential of a foot or more in portions of Wyoming, western Nebraska, and Colorado, including Cheyenne and Denver. Several inches of snow will also be possible in New England, mainly through Monday. The same system that brings New England snow will bring at least an inch of rain to areas closer to the coast.

