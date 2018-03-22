An early spring storm taking aim at Minnesota will drop anywhere from a few flakes in the far east metro and western Wisconsin to heavy dumping across western and southern Minnesota, the National Weather Service said.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for a large swath of Minnesota south of I-94 from Friday night to Saturday morning, including Fergus Falls, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Willmar, Marshall, Mankato and Rochester where 6 to 8 inches of snow are predicted.

The watch area also includes the metro area counties of Hennepin, Dakota and Carver, but not Ramsey, Anoka or Washington.

“The heaviest snow is expected to fall from western Minnesota through far southern Minnesota,” the weather service said, noting that 5 to 8 inches could fall in the watch area.

The weather service is predicting 2 to 3 inches for the western suburbs of the metro, but lesser amounts on the east side. Get as far east as Eau Claire, Wis., and no snow is expected, the weather service said.

Precipitation will start as rain then change over to moderate to heavy snow as temperatures fall from the daytime highs in the 40s Friday into the upper 20s over night. Snow should end by 1 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Strong winds will accompany the storm and could make travel difficult, the weather service warns.