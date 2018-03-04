Winter Storm On The Way

A complex, slow moving winter storm is on the way to the upper Midwest - including us here in Minnesota - as we head into Sunday and early next week. Precipitation across southern Minnesota on Sunday should mainly be in the form of light rain. As the center of low pressure approaches the state Monday, we'll see a period of heavy snow along and north of I-94, with 1-2" per hour snowfall rates. The changeover could occur right in time for the morning rush on Monday, meaning both the morning and evening commutes could be heavily impacted - however, fine details like that are still being worked out in the models. Right now the heaviest snow looks to fall around Cambridge to Mora and Hinckley, where totals of a foot or more could be possible. The system will be slow to move out of the region due to atmospheric blocking, so at least some light snow will continue on into Tuesday.

The precipitation (rain and/or melted snow) forecast shows the potential of an inch or more of liquid through midday Tuesday. Note that where these liquid totals are the highest is where we currently expect some of the heaviest snow to fall, even if some of this precipiation shown is in the form of rain Sunday into Monday. There is a lot of moisture for this system to work with, as it gets transported north out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Through the event, the heaviest snow looks to fall along and north of the I-94 corridor, with the potential of at least 6" of snow. Again, the heaviest snow at the moment looks to fall north of the Twin Cities along I-35 near Mora, Cambridge and Hinckley, where totals could top a foot.

Numerous Winter Storm Watches have been issued from northwest Minnesota to the Twin Cities for this upcoming snow event Monday into Monday Night. These watches across parts of northwest Minnesota are for the potential of 4-7" of snow. Further south and east the watches are for the potential of at least 6" of snow, with the potential of 9-12"+ in spots.

Here are the watch details for the Twin Cities:

Winds will also be an issue during this system, with wind gusts of at least 30 mph expected across most of the state. This will lead to some blowing and drifting snow. Across parts of South Dakota, in addition to the heavy snow, these winds could cause blizzard conditions.

Highs (Through 4 PM) Saturday

Peak Wind Gust (Through 4 PM) Saturday

Rain, Then Slush - But It Could Be Much Worse

By Paul Douglas

Feeling lucky? When it comes to weather I sure do. True, it was close to an average winter, in terms of temperature and snowfall; not quite last winter's cake-walk. But no debilitating blizzards or damaging ice storms; no unpleasant surprises.

Coastal New England is cleaning up from a powerful nor'easter; the rough equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane in terms of storm surge flooding. Winds gusted over 90 mph in Massachusetts on Friday. Meanwhile tens of thousands of Californians have been evacuated near Santa Barbara, due to a risk of mudslides. Europe has been paralyzed by extreme cold and snow. And a volcano has erupted in Indonesia. I'm feeling better about today's puddles and potholes.

A changeover to wet snow is likely Monday and a few inches of slush may pile up by Tuesday. The thing about a March snowfall: whatever falls usually melts within a couple of days. We cool off into the 30s by midweek with a whiff of wind chill, but I don't see any more subzero nights in the metro area.

Spring is NOT right around the corner, but it's coming. Exhibit A: today's cold rain.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Periods of rain. High 44. Low 36. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Rain changes over to snow. Heavy snow at times. High 40. Low 29. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow slowly departs. An additional inch or two possible. High 33. Low 20. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 31. Low 18. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun, brisk. High 33. Low 21. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Bright sun, feels better. High 38. Low 24. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, probably dry. High 42. Low 27. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

This Day in Weather History

March 4th

1935: An extremely damaging ice storm hits Duluth. At the time it was called 'The worst ice storm in Duluth’s history'. The storm began with freezing rain and wet snow falling at the Duluth Weather Bureau at 7th Ave West and 8th Street at 10pm on March 3rd. The temperature was 26 degrees. By the morning of the 4th, the snow stopped but the freezing rain continued. The lights started going out in Duluth by 6pm on the 4th due to power lines breaking. By the morning of the 5th, Duluth was virtually isolated from the outside world except for shortwave radio. A local ham radio operator sent the Duluth National Weather Service reports: Four streetcars had to be abandoned in the storm, three of them in the western part of the city. A heavy salt mixture and pickaxes were used to try to free the stuck streetcars. A one-mile stretch of telephone poles along Thompson’s Hill was broken off as if they were toothpicks due to the ice.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

March 4th

Average High: 35F (Record: 61F set in 2000)

Average Low: 20F (Record: -22F set in 1873)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 0.80" set in 1984)

Average Snow: 0.5" (Record: 9.6" set in 1984)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

March 4th

Sunrise: 6:45 AM

Sunset: 6:04 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 6 seconds

*Sunrises After 7 AM Begin Again March 11th (7:32 AM) Due To Daylight Saving Time

*Sunsets After 7 PM Begin March 11th (7:13 PM) Due To Daylight Saving Time

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A mixed bag of precipitation - including rain, freezing drizzle/rain, and snow - will be possible across the state Sunday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Even with the clouds and precipitation, highs will be 5-15 degrees above average across most of the state.

For most of the upcoming week, highs will be in the 30s here in the Twin Cities, but could climb back to around 40 by next weekend.

Another windy day is expected Sunday across the state, with winds gusting over 20-30 mph.

National Weather Forecast

As low pressure starts to emerge from the Rockies Sunday, rain will fall across the central United States. Snow will fall on the backside across the Northern and Central Rockies. Rain and snow will fall across parts of the Pacific Northwest, with some snow across New England.

Above average highs can be expected across the central United States Sunday, with highs that will be 15-25 degrees above average from southern Nebraska to the panhandle of Texas. From the Rockies westward highs will be below average.

The heaviest precipitation over the next five days (through Thursday morning) will be across parts of the Northern Plains. That will fall mainly in the form of snow, but over an inch and a half of liquid is possible.

Heavy snow will fall from the Rockies into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes over the next couple days as that system pushes out from the Rockies onto the Plains. Snow totals in parts of the Dakotas and upper Midwest could top a foot.

Oh, and don't look now, but another coastal storm is possible by the middle of the week across the Northeast, on the heals of the one that just occurred Friday. This one may be cold enough to bring snow closer to the coast along with it. Since this is a few days out, there are many details to iron out, however this will be something to keep an eye on heading into the week.

Avalanche At Mammoth Mountain In California

This is the second avalanche at a California ski resort in as many days, as one occurred Friday at Squaw Valley. More from the Los Angeles Times: "An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain early Saturday forced the closure of the mountain and area ski resorts, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or missing people, but search and rescue units were activated, officials said. "Three people were partially buried [in the avalanche], including one Mammoth Mountain employee," Burke said. "The three individuals were able to free themselves without injury.""

Looking Back At February

The Midwest Climate Hub of the USDA put out their quarterly newsletter taking a look at conditions across the region. Here's some of what they had to say: "During the last month of climatological winter, the major issue has been wetness during the end of February leading to a variety of impact changes. Rainfall over the month of February was more than double the climatological average in much of the Midwest. Northern and western areas were closer to average. The precipitation fell as a combination of early month snow in the northern areas and rainfall later. Temperatures varied from 6 - 9°F above average along and south of the Ohio River to 6 - 9°F below average into the northern plains (where more snow remained)."

Spring Arriving Early In Some Locations

Parts of the Mid-Atlantic to Ohio Valley already have trees that are budding - a good 20 days ahead of schedule. More from Vox: "On February 21, it reached 80 degrees in Washington, DC — the earliest date on record to achieve a temperature so high in the city. Since then, the weather has been unusually mild, and the environment has responded accordingly. Cherry trees are budding, spring flowers are shooting up out of the ground. In sum, it feels like spring has arrived, four weeks ahead of schedule. And it’s not just happening in Washington. For almost the entire West Coast, Southwest, and mid-South, spring is weeks ahead of schedule, as this helpful map from the US Geological Service shows." (Image: USA-NPN)

Renewables Now In Second Place In Minnesota For Energy Generation

Renewable energy is now responsible for a quarter of the energy made in the state of Minnesota, good enough for second place. More from the Star Tribune: "Renewable energy has moved into second place as Minnesota’s largest source of electricity generation, nudging out nuclear power but still trailing coal. Meanwhile, the cost of wind energy in Minnesota — even without tax subsidies — now appears lower than electricity produced from both natural gas and coal. Both conclusions come from a report released Thursday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which tracks power generation trends nationally. The report was presented at an event in St. Paul hosted by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, two industry-led nonprofit groups."

- D.J. Kayser