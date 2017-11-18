Gallery: Courtesy of St. Paul Winter Carnival; One of four buttons.

Gallery: Courtesy of St. Paul Winter Carnival; One of four buttons.

Gallery: Courtesy of St. Paul Winter Carnival; One of four buttons.

Gallery: Courtesy of St. Paul Winter Carnival; One of four buttons.

Four buttons celebrating the 2018 St. Paul Winter Carnival were unveiled Saturday evening by carnival representatives.

The buttons, designed by John Kocon of Ham Lake, depict the St. Paul skyline, a festive state image, the Kings of the Winter Carnival and two football helmets in recognition of the Super Bowl coming to Minnesota in February.

Button sales constitute the largest fundraiser for the St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation, which manages and produces the carnival. Events will run Jan. 25 to Feb. 10.

The button card includes a registration form to enter the Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt, which features prizes up to $10,000. Additional register-to-win prizes include $1,000 in cash; tickets to Walt Disney World, the Minnesota Wild and the Minnesota Timberwolves; passes to Running Aces; and a ski-and-stay package from Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn. The card also contains coupons for local businesses.

Buttons cost $5 for one and $19 for a collector’s pack of all four images. They’re available at SuperAmerica, Cub Foods, area retailers and the Winter Carnival website.

STAFF REPORT





