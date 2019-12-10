Winston Lawson had been a Secret Service agent for four years when, on Nov. 22, 1963, he was in an unmarked police car in Dallas just ahead of President John F. Kennedy's open limousine.

Within an hour or so, Kennedy would be dead, leaving Lawson to wonder for the next half-century whether he had done everything possible to keep the president safe.

"At times I wish I had never been born," he said in an interview in 2013 with WTVR in Richmond, Va., on the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy assassination.

Lawson, who died on Nov. 7 in Norfolk, Va., at 91, had not only been guarding Kennedy in Dallas; he had been the advance agent for the presidential trip to Texas. Known for his attention to detail, he had planned security and travel routes for the trip, as he had for Kennedy in other cities in both the U.S. and Europe.

In Dallas, he worked with the local police to choose the route the motorcade would take from Love Field, where Kennedy had landed that morning from Fort Worth, through downtown Dallas and on to the Trade Mart, where Kennedy was to speak.

"It allowed us to go downtown, which was wanted back in Washington, D.C.," Lawson said in 1964 in testimony to the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination and concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman. "It afforded us wide streets most of the way, because of the buses that were in the motorcade."

He calculated that the trip from the airport to the Trade Mart, about 10 miles, would take 45 minutes, given how slow the motorcade would proceed.

Lawson — who rode in the front passenger seat of the lead car, a light-colored sedan being driven by Dallas Police Chief Jesse Curry — scanned the big crowds for potential trouble and kept turning around to check on Kennedy through the rear window, he told the commission.

After the motorcade turned onto Elm Street along Dealey Plaza and passed the Texas School Book Depository, Lawson heard the first shot from behind. In his testimony, he was asked by commission member John McCloy, a banker and diplomat, if he had seen anyone in the windows of the building. (Oswald had shot the president from a sixth-floor window.)

"No, sir," Lawson said. "Just as we started around that corner, I asked Chief Curry if it was not true that we were probably five minutes from the Trade Mart."

When two more shots were fired, Lawson turned around to see another Secret Service agent standing in the car behind Kennedy's limo holding an automatic weapon. Had the agent just fired?

A motorcycle officer then pulled up to the lead car, telling Lawson and Curry that the president had been shot. An order immediately crackled over Lawson's two-way radio: Rush to the nearest hospital.

He waited outside Trauma Room 1 in Parkland Memorial Hospital as doctors worked unsuccessfully on Kennedy's neck and head wounds. A 1 p.m., they declared the president dead.

Lawson later rode in a police car that escorted the Kennedy hearse — carrying First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, as well — to Love Field for Air Force One's flight back to Washington. He stood guard outside the plane until it took off.

Winston George Lawson (who was known as Win) was born on Oct. 15, 1928, in Dunkirk, N.Y., on Lake Erie, and raised in nearby Portland. His father, Merle, was an accountant, and his mother, Cecile (Post) Lawson, was a schoolteacher who worked as a guard in a machine gun factory during World War II.

The Secret Service hired him as an agent in 1959 in its field office in Syracuse. He was assigned to the White House detail in 1961 and remained with the agency for the next 20 years.