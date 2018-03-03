WINONA, Minn. — The city of Winona is in the process of updating its historical districts in the downtown area to bring its documentation up to current standards.

Landscape Research LLC was hired in November to study the city's two historic districts, the Winona Daily News reported. The East Second Street Commercial Historic District and the Winona Commercial Historic District are included on the National Register of Historic Places.

The 14 blocks in the districts show commercial and architectural development after the Civil War.

The study will prepare an updated database and make new Minnesota Architecture-History inventory forms for all the properties, since it's been several years since the forms have been updated.

"The vast majority of our national registry work was done prior to 2000," said Luke Sims, assistant city planner.

The study may also potentially increase the context of the historical documentation in the area to include industrial development, Sims said.

The study could lead to a boundary expansion and the addition of more buildings to the historical districts. The International Harvester Building and a building that housed the A.M. Ramer Candy Co. are being considered.

"The shifting context statement is one thing that will really help the city," Sims said. "We need to recognize that retail investment started to tie in with industry."

The final report will be submitted to the Minnesota Historical Preservation Office in May.