Winona State takes on No.3 Mankato

GAME OF THE WEEK

Winona State at MSU Mankato, 1 p.m., Saturday: Winona State (2-1, 2-1 NSIC South) is coming off a 28-0 victory over Upper Iowa. MSU Mankato (3-0, 3-0), ranked No. 3 in Division II, defeated Concordia (St. Paul) 29-3 last week for its 27th consecutive regular-season victory. MSU Mankato defeated Winona 31-21 last year.

WEEK 4 STORY LINES

• St. Scholastica is off to its best start since 2014. After opening with three home games, the Saints (3-0, 1-0 UMAC) travel to Fulton, Mo., this week to play Westminster (1-2, 1-0).

• Three MIAC teams are ranked in the Top of the D3football.com Top 25 — St. John's at No. 4, St. Thomas at No. 6 and Bethel at No. 8. All three play on the road this week — St. John's at Carleton and Bethel at Gustavus and in a nonconference game, St. Thomas at Wis.-Eau Claire.

• Jack Leius, who spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons in the Gophers program, is the second-leading tackler (18) for MSU Mankato. Leius, the son of former Twins infielder Scott Leius, redshirted with the Gophers as a freshman and saw no action last season. He was named the Gophers' special teams scout player of the year in 2017.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

T.J. Liggett, LB, Augustana: The sophomore from Rosemount leads the Vikings with 16 solo tackles and 22 total. He had seven solo tackles and forced two fumbles in the Vikings' 26-13 victory over Wayne State last week.

Danny Pietruszewski, LB, St. John's: The junior from South St. Paul leads the MIAC (in all games) with six tackles for loss and is tied for the MIAC lead with three sacks.

BY THE NUMBERS

98 Career TD passes for Jackson Erdmann, two shy of the St. John's school record of 100 held by Alex Kofoed.

98 Points responsible for this season (third best in NCAA Div. III) for St. Scholastica QB Zach Edwards.

131 Career-high rushing yards for Sam Santiago-Lloyd of Winona State in the Warriors' victory over Upper Iowa.

JOel rippel