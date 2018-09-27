WINONA, Minn. — A Winona school janitor has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Winona County sheriff officials say deputies worked with local police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to carry out a search warrant at Todd Schwanke's house this week.

KTTC-TV reports the 56-year-old Schwanke was arrested as part of an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Schwanke appeared in court Wednesday on two counts of child pornography. The Winona Senior High School janitor was released on $5,000 bond.

Schwanke declined to comment on the charges against him.